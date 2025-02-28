UAE-based Mira Developments has joined hands with Italian luxury majors Trussardi and Luxury Living Group for the launch of the Phase II of its prime development Trussardi Residences in Dubai.

Twice the size but infused with the same Milanese spirit, this phase brings two stunning towers and an expanded two-floor podium to the vibrant Al Furjan district, just a short stroll from the Discovery Gardens metro station, said a statement from Mira Developments.

Exclusively adorned with the finest creations from the Trussardi Casa collection, Trussardi Residences Phase II introduces one- and two-bedroom apartments along with studios – a first for the development.

Designed as turn-key properties, every residence is fully furnished, equipped with all household appliances and ready to welcome you.

Following the overwhelming demand for Phase I, which set the new standard for luxury living in Al Furjan, Phase II arrives as an even more refined and upgraded offering.

For fitness enthusiasts, the expanded podium features a 350-m jogging track, a serene yoga zone, and sports courts, including paddle tennis, ensuring wellness is seamlessly integrated into daily life, said a statement from Mira Developments.

For those seeking family-friendly spaces, the podium also offers dedicated children’s areas, including trampolines, a playground, and an outdoor cinema, making it the perfect haven for every member of the family.

Additionally, residents can enjoy the convenience of a premium food lounge offering multiple cuisines, delivering gourmet experiences just steps from home, it added.

Residents can maintain an active lifestyle and rejuvenate in two bespoke gymnasiums, meticulously designed by TechnoGym.

Spanning a combined 800 sqm, these key facilities offer separate spaces for ladies and gentlemen, catering to diverse fitness needs. Completing the offering is a wellness center, a serene space dedicated to relaxation and well-being.

"Trussardi Residences Phase II combines functionality with flair. Host meetings or enjoy a moment of indulgence at the premium lounge and a dedicated Aiwa coffee shop. Meanwhile, children will delight in thoughtfully designed spaces that encourage endless fun, from trampolines to a vibrant outdoor cinema," said a spokesman for Mira.

"Trussardi Residences Phase II is not just a residential marvel; it also offers four floors of Class-A office spaces crafted with the same sophistication and elegance that define the development," he added.

