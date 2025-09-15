Egypt - Mercon Developments has announced the launch of its new residential project, Riverton, in New Cairo’s Fifth Settlement, developed in partnership with El-Tamayuz Kuwaiti Egyptian Company, chaired by Mishaal Mshaan and Mahmoud Osman.

Located directly opposite the American University in Cairo, Riverton is designed to meet the growing demand for luxury living. The project features a diverse mix of villas, residential apartments, and serviced units, with total investments of EGP 20bn.

Ahmed Embaby, Chairperson of Mercon Developments, said the project includes 120 serviced units complemented by a wide range of amenities, including restaurants, meeting rooms, a spa, swimming pool, and fitness centre.

Company representatives noted that this strategic partnership reflects Kuwaiti investor confidence in Egypt’s real estate sector, which continues to demonstrate strong growth and demand for premium projects. They stressed that Riverton represents a significant addition to the urban development landscape of New Cairo.

