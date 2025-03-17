Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate (DHRE), has announced the launch of the final phase of The Acres, its exclusive standalone villa community, centrally located in Dubailand.

Featuring 106 villas and 102 mansions, the final phase offers a blend of well-being, nature and elevated lifestyle amenities with a mix of three-, four- and five-bedroom villas, alongside The Acres Estates, featuring the exquisite Amber and Ivory Collections with five-, six- and seven-bedroom mansions.

Each residence embodies a distinct architectural style while upholding the highest standards of luxury, sustainability, and refined living, said the developer.

According to Meraas, The Acres is designed with sustainability weaved into every aspect of its architecture and the community is committed to an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per capita compared to the national average.

It utilises 33% less water than the UAE average, with 100% of irrigation demand covered by treated wastewater. The project incorporates water-saving fixtures, efficient irrigation systems, and low-water plants, it stated.

The community was awarded the Leed Gold for Communities pre-certification, a unique aspect of the LEED programme, underscoring Meraas’ commitment to building environmentally responsible communities from the ground up and to international standards, with sustainability at the heart of its operations.

This prestigious pre-certification, a first for Meraas, was awarded by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), the administrative body responsible for verifying LEED and other green certification schemes, it added.

On the launch, Khalid Al Malik, the CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said its reflects the group's commitment to creating sustainable communities that promote well-being and a strong connection with nature, values that are increasingly important to today’s homeowners.

"With evolving consumer preferences prioritising eco-conscious living, wellness-focused design, and thoughtfully integrated spaces, The Acres is designed to meet these changing needs. Achieving Leed Gold pre-certification further underscores our dedication to environmental responsibility and global best practices, ensuring a future-focused lifestyle for our residents," he noted.

The Acres Estates range in plot size from 9,000 to 17,700 sq. ft. across both the Amber and Ivory Collections, with private gardens that are directly connected to the safe pedestrian pathways full of greenery that lead to the park and lagoon.

The Amber Collection exudes a contemporary aesthetic with clean lines and natural materials, while the Ivory Collection presents a more traditional design with vertical stone-clad walls and minimalist white horizontal lines, he explained.

These villas, he stated, feature a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living spaces, centrally located kitchens with easy access to dining and lounge areas, grand master bedroom suites with private terraces and walk-in closets, spacious bathrooms with views of the surrounding landscape, and unique courtyard designs maximising natural light and privacy.

According to him, the residents will benefit from an abundance of green spaces, (2.5 times more than the global average), with every villa a mere three-minute walk from a park.

"The community is also thoughtfully designed to feature a strong social infrastructure including the Halo Loop Park, a nursery, school, clinic, mosques, clubhouses, retail area, and an Edible Garden. Active lifestyle amenities include a trail network, outdoor gym, playgrounds, swimming pools, and sports areas," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

