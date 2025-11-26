Meraas, part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded an AED1.9 billion ($517 million) contract to United Engineering Construction (UNEC) for the construction of its exclusive standalone villa community, The Acres.

The agreement covers the first release comprising 642 villas and associated community facilities, with completion targeted for Q4 2027.

The units consist of three-, four- and five-bedroom villas, ranging from 3,048 to 6,001 sqft, each with a private garden connected by landscaped pathways leading to the community’s central Halo Loop Park and a network of swimmable lagoons.

Thoughtfully planned around Halo Loop Park, The Acres connects neighbourhoods through expansive green spaces and well-integrated social infrastructure.

According to Meraas, sustainability is embedded in every aspect of The Acres, with measures in place to achieve an 80% reduction in per capita greenhouse gas emissions compared to the national average and a 33% decrease in water usage compared to the UAE average consumption, with all irrigation needs met through treated wastewater.

The project has achieved LEED Gold Pre-certification for Cities & Communities, underscoring Meraas’ commitment to building environmentally responsible developments that meet international standards.

Dubai Holding Real Estate CEO Khalid Al Malik said: "The Acres represents the next chapter in Meraas’ vision to create neighbourhoods where design, sustainability and wellbeing come together seamlessly. This partnership with UNEC reinforces our commitment to delivering homes that reflect Dubai’s architectural excellence and support its broader vision for sustainable urban living under the Dubai 2040 Master Plan."

"To bring that vision to life, we are shaping communities that elevate everyday life and set new benchmarks for future-ready living," he stated.

On the contract win, Eng. Abdul Halim Muwahid, the Chairman of UNEC, said: "We are proud to collaborate with Meraas on The Acres, a project that reflects Dubai’s continued leadership in residential excellence."

"Our commitment to international best practices and innovative construction standards will ensure this development delivers outstanding quality and robust sustainability performance," he stated.

Centrally located in Dubailand, The Acres offers seamless connectivity via Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road, placing residents just 10 minutes from Global Village and five minutes from Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club and Hamdan Sports Complex.

Key amenities across the community, including a nursery, a school, a clinic, mosques, clubhouses and a retail zone, are all connected by the Halo Loop Park and its seven gardens, stated Al Malik.

Residents will also benefit from an extensive network of walking and cycling trails, outdoor fitness areas, children’s playgrounds, swimming pools and dedicated sports facilities – all supporting an active and balanced lifestyle, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

