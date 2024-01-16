Egypt - Melee, a real estate developer, has launched its first project “Nmq”, less than a month after its official debut. The project showcases Melee’s strong commitment to keeping pace with the Egyptian real estate market with a series of projects that reflect the company’s philosophy and innovative strategy.

Featuring branded residences, Nmq is located in Sheikh Zayed City, with direct access to the main traffic artery, Waslut Dahshour, and close to vital communities. This 66-acre project, owned by Ahly Sabbour, is expected to start deliveries in 2027.

Nmq’s master plans and interior and exterior designs have been created by a consortium of the world’s leading specialized companies, such as Naga Architects, MIMAR Architecture & Engineering, BENOY, Chapman Taylor, and Sabbour Consulting.

Nmq is a model for mixed-use projects, offering services for both residents and visitors. Nmq’s commercial district includes a variety of amenities, such as international brands, retail, entertainment districts, theaters, cinemas, and an urban adventure park for active living. Nmq also offers training spaces, workshops for handicrafts, and an innovation incubator for entrepreneurs and startups. A public library and a multi-sensory art gallery provide a dynamic platform for artists.

The project comprises a range of units, including branded residences divided into villas and apartments, as well as twin villas and townhouses. The first phase consists of residential units with different sizes. Moreover, the project has commercial and retail units, a hotel managed by Marriott International, and a clubhouse, providing a range of services that ensure well-being and entertainment for all ages.

Gasser Bahgat, the chairperson and CEO of Melee, said: “Since the inception of Melee, our goal has been to offer distinctive real estate products to the Egyptian market based on innovation. Our first project is a tangible manifestation of Melee’s vision in action, as we have introduced branded residences in Nmq. Our hotel at Nmq is operated by our strategic partner Marriott International, which reflects our commitment and vision of meeting the current and future needs of our clients and providing a lifetime return on investment. With residential spaces occupying only 13% of the total area, the project prioritizes green and open spaces. Additionally, administrative units and clinics boast impeccable designs, creating a harmonious work-life environment.

