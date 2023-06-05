Doha, Qatar: Mazaya Real Estate Development Company, in partnership with Al-Namaa Real Estate Development Company, uncovered work progress in the Voya Tower project at the waterfront of Lusail city, where over 55 percent of residential units have been sold during the first two weeks.

In a speech about this, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Thani, member of Board of Directors and CEO of Mazaya, said, “Voya is the first modern residential tower we are developing for sale, and we are proud to see the good demand for the project; indicating trust in Mazaya Company and its distinguished performance over last years”.

He added: “This success shows company’s leadership and ability to deliver innovative and attractive projects in the real estate sector.”

Sheikh Faisal bin Fahd Al Thani, Chairman of Board of Directors of Al-Namaa Real Estate Development Company, commented on this great demand for ownership in the Bourj Foya: “The distinctive location of the project and the diversity of units, in addition to payment facilities, make Voya Residential Tower a good opportunity for investors and buyers with a view to housing.”

Sheik Faisal added, “Partnership with Mazaya Real Estate Development Company was a wise strategic decision.”

He noted that “this fruitful partnership combined the expertise and competence of both companies, which contributed to exceptional results that exceeded expectations.”

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2026.

The VOYA residential tower project includes 119 residential units, ranging from apartments and chalets, offered for sale.

The residential units are distinguished by their modern and practical design, and they vary from one-bedroom units to four-bedroom units. Some of them also have balconies with a wonderful view of Lusail waterfront. The tower provides comprehensive amenities such as outdoor activities, swimming pools, gym and health club, as well as direct access to the beach for recreation and marine sports.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).