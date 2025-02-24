Egypt - London-based real estate brokerage Market Standard has officially launched operations in Egypt, aiming to generate EGP 30bn in sales for developers by 2025.

Aboul Fotouh Ghorab, Chairperson of Market Standard, stated that the company’s expansion into Egypt marks its first step in a broader regional strategy, with plans to enter key markets such as Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Morocco, and Greece. He emphasized that Egypt was chosen as the company’s gateway to the Middle East due to its strong market potential and ability to integrate a modern business model aligned with global standards.

Ahmed Mansour, Chief Marketing Officer, highlighted the company’s mission to bring a transformative impact to the Egyptian real estate sector. “We are implementing an innovative business model that seamlessly combines international best practices with a deep understanding of local market dynamics. Our goal is to achieve EGP 30bn in sales by 2025, followed by strategic expansion into the Gulf region in 2026,” he stated.

As part of its brand positioning, Market Standard has appointed British-Egyptian actor Amir El-Masry as its brand ambassador, leveraging his unique ability to bridge both cultures and enhance the company’s presence in the Egyptian market.

