Majid Al Futtaim Communities, a part of Majid Al Futtaim Properties and Sharjah Holding, has announced that it has begun handover of the residential units within the first phase of the Al Yasmeen project at Al Zahia, a premier lifestyle destination in Sharjah.

This follows the issuance of certification by Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification services (TIC), to ensure complete adherence to the high-quality standards that have become synonymous across all of Majid Al Futtaim’s outstanding communities.

Al Yasmeen offers a wealth of green open spaces, parks, leisure and entertainment amenities all within walking distance, said a statement from Majid Al Futtaim Communities.

Carefully curated to deliver an elevated lifestyle experience for residents, guests, and visitors alike, the neighbourhood’s 200 luxurious three to six-bedroom villas and townhouses benefit from having the Games Park on their doorstep, one of six themed parks across the wider community, designed to deliver an unparalleled sense of adventure with a variety of inspiring activities including a high line walk, rock climbing, and tunnel trekking, it stated.

Engaged as an independent third-party consultant, BV supervised the full scope of construction and quality assurance for Al Yasmeen. This included witnessing the testing and commissioning of all MEP systems, snagging and de-snagging upon completion of construction works, the verification and review of HO documents, and the production of Quality Control Certification for every home in the neighbourhood.

Majid Al Futtaim Communities CEO Hawazen Esber said: "Al Yasmeen has been designed to the same high standards and fine attention to detail as Al Zahia’s other popular neighbourhoods, Al Jouri, Al Narjis and Al Lilac. By working with Bureau Veritas, homeowners can be assured that the high standards we insist on at Majid Al Futtaim Communities have been adhered to across every aspect."

"Located in close proximity to Central Park, Al Yasmeen acts as a meeting place for the community all year round, and the Al Zahia Clubhouse’s world-class facilities, which include resort-style swimming pools, a signature restaurant, and sports activities. The neighbourhood is also within easy reach of City Centre Al Zahia and the North Hub, both prime retail destinations offering a choice of Majid Al Futtaim’s signature retail and entertainment experiences," he added.

