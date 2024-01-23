UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim Development has announced contracts worth AED3 billion ( ) for two of its key residential neighbourhood communities - Alaya and Elysian Mansions - coming up within the group's flagship lifestyle destination, Tilal Al Ghaf, in Dubai.

Designed by globally renowned architects and interior designers, Elysian stands as a bespoke community featuring 94 exclusive mansions that epitomize luxury, said the developer in a statement.

Elysian Mansions boasts a distinctive collection of customisable five-to-six-bedroom waterfront villas inspired by the Elysian Fields of Greek mythology.

Its essence lies in the harmonious convergence of Art, Culture, Architecture, and Nature, all contributing to an enriched living experience, stated the developer.

With living areas starting at 11,000 sq ft, the technology-enabled homes are marked by luxurious design and sophisticated architecture, setting the community apart as a hallmark development with some of the most distinctive and thoughtful residences to date, it added.

Spanning across 200,000 sq m, Alaya neighbourhood boasts 130 grand villas surrounded by spacious landscaped grounds.

With customisable façade selections – including the Modernist or the bright Mediterranean – and extended Zen Suites, which can be tailored to accommodate for residents’ preferences, Alaya is set to further enhance Tilal Al Ghaf’s appeal as an exclusive resort-style community.

Majid Al Futtaim Development said it has awarded contracts worth AED3 billion ( ) for Alaya and Elysian Mansions, with both neighbourhoods anticipated to be completed by mid-2026.

Innovo Build, a part of the ASGC group, will be the primary contractor for the development of Elysian Mansions, while Unec, a leading construction entity in the region, will take care of Alaya.

On the Elysian Mansions, the Emirati developer said that groundworks for the project have already been completed, and the contractor is actively working towards the targeted completion date of mid-2026.

Majid Al Futtaim Development CEO Hawazen Esber said: "Tilal Al Ghaf is a representation of our commitment to deliver human-centric lifestyle destinations that redefine the standards of residential living, and the construction of Elysian Mansions, Alaya, and Lagoon Al Ghaf will continue to pave the way towards delivering a holistic and high-end neighbourhood experience."

"The two contractors have been uniquely awarded to suit the requirements of the individual projects, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Innovo Build and Unec, who share the capacity, expertise, and reputation to bring our vision to life, maintaining our rigorous sustainability standards and operational processes throughout every construction phase," stated Esber.

With over three million sq m of walkable neighbourhoods connected by a network of pathways, cycling tracks, jogging trails, and green spaces, Tilal Al Ghaf is Majid Al Futtaim Developments’ flagship mixed-use community, providing a contemporary resort-like living experience in the heart of new Dubai.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).