UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim has announced a major milestone with the sell-out success of the first phase of its Ghaf Woods, the first forest living community in the heart of Dubai and its newest development in the emirate.

Spanning 738,000 sq m of land near Global Village, Ghaf Woods boasts more than 7,000 premium units with one-, two- and three-bedrooms, as well as penthouses, overseeing pristine views of the forest ecosystem.

According to Majid Al Futtaim, the recent sell-out of the development’s first phase, consisting of 1,000 units, underscores the high demand for living in a natural environment.

Inspired by the principles of Nature Positive, a global model that aims to increase nature and green areas by 2030 compared to 2020, this initiative seeks to create healthy environments benefitting individuals, habitats, cities and communities, driving the transition towards a nature-positive world, it stated.

The transformation to a nature-positive world will be guided by innovative policies and a robust regulatory framework that reimagines our relationship with nature.

With this model at its core, Ghaf Woods is set to redefine indoor-outdoor living by integrating world-class design and architecture with a placemaking approach that prioritises nature, said Majid Al Futtaim in a statement.

At the heart of the development is a 35,000-tree forest, including Ghaf trees and other species native to the GCC. The forest will not only offer residents improved air quality, but as studies have shown is set to lower the ambient temperature by up to 5 degrees Centigrade, as well as conserving the water table and reduce soil erosion, it added.

"It comes at a time where Dubai Government is working towards doubling its greenery areas, providing a healthy environment to residents and visitors as part of the Emirate’s 2040 Urban Master Plan," said a company spokesman.

This first-of-its-kind community will also be home to over 20 bird species, in addition to having more trees than residents, all-in-all contributing to a forest ecosystem that will produce up to 20% cleaner air, adapting to and enhancing the UAE’s climate, he stated.

"Majid Al Futtaim has become synonymous with the delivery of increasingly innovative customer-centric solutions, which have been designed to enhance the everyday experience of every person that lives, works, and plays at its outstanding lifestyle destinations," he added.

