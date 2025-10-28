Abu Dhabi – MAIR Group signed a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for the sale of a land plot located in Al Reem Island, with a transaction value of AED 85 million.

The transaction is part of MAIR’s asset optimization program, through which the group continues to unlock added value from non-core assets and redeploy proceeds toward higher-yielding growth opportunities.

MAIR is a strategic investment company focused on grocery retail and commercial real estate in the UAE.

