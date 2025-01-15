Madinet Misr has entered into a strategic partnership with GTCI Constructors for Energy & Infrastructure Projects to enhance infrastructure in the Taj City project in New Cairo for EGP 263 million, as per an emailed press release.

The collaboration will focus on developing advanced infrastructure to support the multi-use project, in line with Egypt Vision 2030.

The project aims to accelerate construction timelines and elevate infrastructure standards, aligning with the country's comprehensive urban development goals.

GTCI will handle water tank and irrigation expansion work at Taj City, adhering to international standards.

Completion of the project is expected to be finalized by 2025.

The project is anticipated to strengthen Madinet Misr’s market leadership and support its future expansion plans.

