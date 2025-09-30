Egypt - Madinet Masr has signed two strategic partnerships to expand its integrated commercial district, Tajed, in New Cairo. The agreements include Qubix Co., which will develop The Prism, Tajed’s first commercial and entertainment hub, and LA7, which will establish its largest health and wellness branch within the district.

The Prism will cover over 7,000 sqm, featuring casual dining outlets, fashion retail, anchor units, and event spaces designed to host local brands. Construction is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026, with plans to attract around 15 tenants across dining and retail segments.

Meanwhile, LA7’s 5,400 sqm branch—set to open in the first quarter of 2027—will provide a wide range of fitness, wellness, and sports services. Facilities will include training programmes, yoga and boxing classes, multi-sport courts, rehabilitation and therapy centres, a spa, a cooking school, and a sportswear retail outlet.

Abdallah Sallam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, said the partnerships reflect the company’s commitment to creating a comprehensive service mix within Tajed, reinforcing its role as a leading commercial destination in New Cairo. Karim Rafla, CEO of Qubix, highlighted The Prism’s integration of modern design with retail and dining experiences, while LA7 Founder Omar Ghazaly emphasised the branch’s holistic approach to wellness and lifestyle services.

Spanning 39,000 sqm across nine zones with direct access from Cairo–Suez Road, Tajed is designed as a hub combining commercial, entertainment, and wellness services. Current and upcoming tenants include B.TECH, already operational, and Carrefour, expected to open in late 2025.

