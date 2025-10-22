KUWAIT CITY - The local real estate market recorded mixed performance in various sectors in the second week of October.

The coastal strip witnessed an unprecedented qualitative leap with a growth rate of 163.6 percent, with two transactions valued at more than KD8.7 million.

This entails the return of activity in this sector, which is usually associated with ‘heavy’ deals with a distinctive investment character.

The newspaper obtained a copy of the weekly statistical report issued by the Real Estate Registration and Documentation Department at the Ministry of Justice, indicating the number of real estate transactions from Oct 12 to 16 totaled 143 worth KD123.3 million, compared to 175 transactions worth KD127 million in the first week of the month.

This is a decline of 18.3 percent in number and around three percent in value, indicating that the market entered a period of relative calm after a remarkable period of activity in early October.

For the residential sector, its performance declined by 16.3 percent in number of transactions and 5.9 percent in value, recording 97 transactions worth KD43 million, compared to 116 transactions worth KD45.7 million in the previous week.

Observers attribute this decline to the anticipated implementation of the Vacant Land Monopoly Law early next year, which led to hesitation in buying and selling decisions.

In contrast, the investment sector continued its positive performance, achieving a qualitative increase of 3.3 percent in value, through 40 transactions worth KD50.2 million, compared to 51 transactions worth KD48.6 million in the first week.

This is a confirmation of the sustained attractiveness of the sector to investors seeking stable rental returns amid low interest rates.

The commercial sector maintained its numerical stability at four transactions, but recorded 24.3 percent decrease in value, reaching KD21.4 million compared to KD28.3 million in the previous week, indicating smaller transactions compared to the previous period.

Ahmadi Governorate topped the trading list with 40 transactions worth KD29.7 million, followed by Hawally Governorate with 37 transactions worth KD27.3 million, the Capital Governorate with 28 transactions worth KD38.7 million, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate with 15 transactions worth KD8.8 million, Farwaniya Governorate with 12 transactions worth KD8.7 million, and Jahra Governorate with 11 transactions worth KD3.4 million.

