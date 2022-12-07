Knight Frank, a leading global property consultancy, said it has just completed an off-plan sale of the most expensive mansion at Lanai Island, a private island being developed by Majid Al Futtaim within its key project - Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai.

Designed in collaboration with award-winning South African architects SAOTA and with stylish interior finishes by renowned interior designer Kelly Hoppen, the record-breaking Lanai Islands Edge mansion is designed to deliver an unparalleled experience.

Situated on a large corner plot with extensive landscaped gardens that extend to its private water frontage, the AED 90 million ($24 million) property offers expansive living with over 30,000 sq ft of gross floor area (GSA).

With an impressive plot size of 25,870 sq ft, the ultra-luxury eight-bedroom Edge residence has several unique features, including a floating lounge deck directly on the water, a sunken rooftop terrace with unrivalled 360 views across the Lagoon, and a triple-height courtyard that brings light and lush greenery into the very heart of the home, said its developer Majid Al Futtaim.

Once completed in 2026, Lanai Island will be the first of two private islands to be released in Tilal Al Ghaf.

The island consists of just 13 luxury mansions - 9 Shore mansions and 4 Edge Mansions - all of them sitting on a private island in the middle of a 1.2km crystal lagoon. These mansions will be a mix of seven- and eight-bedroom ultra-luxury units.

It also boasts spacious en-suite bedrooms, three swimming pools, including a triple height waterfall, home spa, gym and relaxing decking that sits out on the crystal lagoon.

On the landmark deal, Andrew Cummings Partner – Head of Prime Residential at Knight Frank Middle East, said: "Lanai Islands is undoubtedly going to be one of the most exclusive communities in Dubai and is the first development that has delivered a true turnkey luxury mansion product that benefits from world class architecture and interiors."

This is a record sale for one of the Lanai Island’s mansions and re-affirms the fact that ultra-premium, luxury properties remain the most in demand commodity in the Dubai amongst local and global buyers, with this particular home being purchased by British buyers.

Cummings said the buyers of the high-end mansion have customised it, creating a huge master suite that is over 2,000 sq ft and opting for the exterior guest house to be converted into an executive office.

Other standout elements include impressive double-height living and dining areas, a modern fully equipped show kitchen, home theatre, home gym and spa, and swimming pool and hot tub, he added.

