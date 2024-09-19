Dubai-based Kasco Developments – the latest venture by the prominent Kasco Group – has officially announced its foray into the UAE property market with the launch of three new projects worth over AED1.2 billion ($327 million) in Business Bay and Al Jaddaf areas. The company aims to develop and sell 1 million sq ft of residential projects by 2025.

Having been involved in real estate since 2008, Kasco Group has a portfolio of successfully delivered projects such as Waves Tower by Kasco, Kasco Residence, Kasco Tower, and Gulf Oasis.

Building on the group's longstanding legacy across multiple sectors, Kasco Developments aims to innovate and create lifestyle driven, premium residential spaces.

In the short term, the company will be focused on launching, selling, and delivering its first three projects, with an initial investment of over AED1.2 billion. Dubai areas of particular interest to the new company include Business Bay and Al Jaddaf.

The new venture draws on the Kasco Group's 30 years of experience in project execution, financial management, and strategic planning.

Mustafa Al Kaissi, the Chairman of Kasco Developments, said the company aims to differentiate itself in Dubai’s soaring market by prioritising client well-being and an inspiring living experience.

"Our group's philosophy, captured by the slogan Inspire Your Soul, goes beyond traditional opulence, blending design, functionality, and an inspiring atmosphere," he noted.

CEO Issa Abdul Rahman said: "We plan to create spaces that inspire and elevate lifestyles. This is not just about luxury but about crafting homes where design, energy, and quality align to offer a unique living experience. We are bringing the values of professionalism, reliability, and premium quality that have always been at the heart of the Kasco Group to our new real estate ventures."

"With a vision to develop and sell 1 million square feet of residential projects by 2025, the company plans to introduce more forward-thinking real estate concepts, incorporating modern design trends and technology to set new benchmarks in the industry," he added.

