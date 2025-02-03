Egypt - Jawad Developments has launched its latest project, Hayah Residence, in 6th of October City, West Cairo. Spanning 42,000 sqm, the development is strategically situated on Al-Wahat Road, adjacent to MSA University, the tourist promenade, Carrefour, and key landmarks such as Mall of Egypt, Mall of Arabia, and Dar Al Fouad Hospital.

Adel Abdel Jawad, Chairperson of Jawad Developments, emphasized that despite the company’s relatively recent entry into the market, it has already demonstrated success with the Val Plaza mixed-use project in West Cairo. The company aims for total sales of EGP 5bn for Hayah Residence and has contracted with Fahd Abo El Azm, CEO of IEC International Engineering Consultancy Company, to oversee the architectural designs.

Project Highlights and Offerings

Ayman Nawar, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Jawad Developments, detailed that Hayah Residence consists of 521 luxury residential units. This includes 389 semi-finished units ranging from 105 sqm to 215 sqm and 132 fully finished hotel-style units with air conditioning, ranging from 34 sqm to 75 sqm.

The compound also incorporates an 8,400-sqm commercial space with a 370-meter frontage on Al-Wahat Road, providing lucrative investment opportunities.

Hayah Residence is designed to offer a comprehensive lifestyle experience with a wide range of amenities, including a shopping mall, social and health clubs, swimming pools, sports courts, a gym, pet-friendly areas, a mosque, a banking zone, water fountains, and 24/7 security. The development also features green spaces, family privacy zones, an electric vehicle charging station, an emergency vehicle unit, and underground storage rooms.

Additional Developments and Architectural Vision

In addition to Hayah Residence, Jawad Developments is advancing Val Plaza, a flagship mixed-use project comprising 250 units. To date, 150 units have been sold, aligning with a construction plan focused on quality and timely delivery. The total investment in Val Plaza amounts to EGP 1.3bn, with sales reaching EGP 2bn.

Fahd Abu Al-Azm, CEO of IEC International Engineering Consultancy, reaffirmed his company’s commitment to sustainable and innovative real estate solutions. Hayah Residence features a low building density, covering only 22% of the total area, ensuring that 78% is dedicated to open spaces and greenery.

With over 26 years of experience, IEC International has delivered more than 1,100 projects across 15 countries, with a total business volume exceeding EGP 40bn in the past five years.

Jawad Developments continues to strengthen its position in Egypt’s real estate market with a vision focused on delivering premium, sustainable living environments.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

