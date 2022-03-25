The International Property Show (IPS) 2022 kicked off today (March 24) at the Dubai World Trade Centre in a strategic partnership with Dubai Land Department (DLD), witnessing the attendance and participation of hundreds of international real estate exhibitors and over 600 international real estate investors.

The exhibition will run until March 26 and aims to shed light on new opportunities for real estate investment as well as on the most prominent developments in innovative real estate services that align with international best practices; it will also include a programme of visits and intensive meetings.

It was inaugurated by Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector, Dubai Land Department (DLD).

Also, present at the inauguration was HE Ahmed Zaki Abdeen, President, Administrative Capital for Urban Development Company in Egypt.

The three-day show is hosting more than 1600 global investors with expectations of infusing multi-billion influx of investment undertakings across Dubai’s rapidly thriving real estate scene.

Industry experts present at the opening of the show have shared that the large number of participants for this year reflects the vibrancy and strength of the country's property segment.

They have further pointed out that even as Dubai Expo 2020 is coming to a close, the presence of a well established supply of property build projects and the key support rendered by the government guarantees a continued upward trajectory for this segment’s post Expo phase.

Among the high level attendees present during the opening day of the show include Teresa King Kinney, President, Miami Realtors Association; Daniel Vasquez, President, CILA; Francisco R. Cheng Leon, President, ACOBIR; Andrea Almeida, President, CFBACC; Tim Hur, President, AREAA Global and Jolio Teodoro Da Silva, President, COFESI.

The show also marks the beginning of a new chapter for the real estate sector when the world is witnessing a qualitative shift towards flexibility, innovation and digital transformation.

This event will constitute an effective platform to stimulate the growth of Dubai's real estate sector at the local and global levels, especially at a time when most real estate services have become digital, accessible through the Dubai REST app.

The first day of the show included a keynote messages from HE Ahmed Zaki Abdeen, President, Administrative Capital for Urban Development Company and Leslie Roda Smith, President, National Association of Realtors (NAR).

One of the highlights of the opening ceremony was the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the DLD and NAR. This was followed by presentations coming from the participating US real estate groups, which includes the Miami Association of Realtors, the Florida Realtors Group and the Orlando Regional Realtor Association. The afternoon session was highlighted by a specialized workshop on sales process and agreements.

On the sidelines of the show's first day, a conference was held that witnessed the participation of a number of local and international real estate agencies, during which the speakers shed light on the various opportunities, challenges and experiences in the sector and reviewed the possibilities of future partnership.

During the conference, Major General Ahmed Zaki Abdeen, Chairman of the New Administrative Capital for Urban Development in Egypt, showcased the achievements made by the New Administrative Capital as well as the investment opportunities available to attract national and foreign investments.

DLD, through its strategic partnership, is shedding light on its most important innovative services and initiatives, specifically the Dubai REST app, which is the smart platform for real estate services.

Through it, all real estate services are performed directly by real estate owners, tenants, brokers, developers, valuators, investors and all groups benefiting from the real estate market. The app offers over 100 real estate services, covering everything related to the real estate sector and improving the experience of customers and investors alike.

