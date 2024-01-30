Indian real estate developer Skyline Builders announced the launch of their first project in Dubai with Avant Garde Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

The 24-storey residential tower comprises 18 residential floors, 5 podiums and one ground floor with a total built-up area of 300,000 square feet, according to a company statement.

Avant Garde Residences will offer 172 residential units and 3 retail units and is scheduled to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2026.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; editing by Seban Scaria)