Abu Dhabi-based Imkan Properties has launched the second phase of AlJurf Gardens, a well-designed residential community development within the 370-hectare AlJurf masterplan.

Located in Ghantoot, between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, AlJurf will introduce a new concept of community living for those who seek sanctuary from a fast-paced city life, said the developer.

The master-planned development stretches 1.6 km along the Arabian Gulf coastline, and seamlessly integrates with the natural environment, making AlJurf a unique destination to live in.

Announcing the Phase Two launch, Imkan said this was mainly done because of the overwhelming response for the project's first phase as well as the growing popularity of AlJurf Gardens.

Following the success for ‘Joud’ and ‘Budoor’ villa typologies during the first Phase of AlJurf Gardens, Imkan has released 98 more villas in these two distinct architectural styles in Phase 2, providing end users and investors with 5 different typologies to choose from.

The Joud typology is inspired by the rich tradition of Arabic homes in the region with intimate courtyards, majlis and maqa’ads purposefully designed for family living.

The Budoor villas in contrast have a design inspired from the basic elements of the Arabian desert tent, and will be available as 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedroom options.

According to Imkan, the Phase One of the project is due to be completed by mid 2023.

"The launch of AlJurf Gardens Phase 2 demonstrates our commitment to delivering prime residential destinations for investors and end-users amid booming real estate demand in the UAE," said Parvin Mansoor Al Awadhi, the head of development at Imkan Properties.

The second phase will continue to focus on providing residents with elevated lifestyle experiences in a community that integrates the natural environment with contemporary and refined Arabian inspired architecture, offering an escape into a sanctuary where one reconnects with nature, he stated.

"Since the launch of AlJurf Gardens Phase 1, Imkan has witnessed rising demand for villas due to the varied offering of architectural typologies and unique location with world-class facilities among green walkable open spaces, wildlife and natural pristine beach, contributing towards our ethos of creating soulful places that enrich people’s lives," he added.

According to Imkan, the AlJurf Gardens falls within the heart of the masterplan and offers an exceptional range of amenities, including a private marina, a private beach and a large central park stretching across the community with play areas and sports facilities.

The AlJurf masterplan features a myriad of amenities including marinas, beaches, mosques, a private school, retail shops, restaurants, boutique hotels, parks, heritage sites and a canal adding 8km of prime waterfront real estate, it added.

