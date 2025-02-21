UAE developer Imkan has launched Naseem AlJurf, the latest addition to its AlJurf community, featuring 111 villas, eight apartment towers as well as 60 townhouses, located in the Emirates Riveria in close proximity to key Abu Dhabi and Dubai locations.

Unveiling the new project, Imkan said Naseem AlJurf (breeze in Arabic) represents the next phase in an elevated luxury and serene living concept in the UAE.

As part of the expansive 3.8 million sqm AlJurf masterplan, the project is set against pristine natural surroundings which seek to evoke a sense of harmony, stated the developer.

The vibrant community situated in an area that 1.6 km of coastline and features a remarkable 9 km canal front. The area has long been associated with deep cultural and historical significance, and its unique natural ecosystem which is setting a new benchmark for coastal living in the emirates.

According to Imkan, Naseem AlJurf offers well-designed residences that cater to varied lifestyles.

The community’s centerpiece is its canal villas, each boasting direct water views and sophisticated architectural design inspired by the region’s heritage, it stated.

The launch of Naseem AlJurf come close on the heels of its successful handover of AlJurf Gardens Phase 1, the first community in AlJurf masterplan.

CEO Engineer Suwaidan Al Dhaheri said: "Naseem AlJurf epitomises Imkan’s commitment to crafting soulful places that resonate with the desires of today’s residents. This community not only offers unparalleled luxury but also reflects our dedication to preserving the natural beauty and heritage of Sahel Al Emarat."

For its residents, a range of family villa types are available including the Somer, Tala, and Banyan villas and the Alghaf and Sikka townhouses, presenting a unique mix of charm and functionality.

"With Naseem AlJurf, we’ve envisioned a sanctuary where tradition meets modernity, delivering an extraordinary lifestyle that truly enriches lives," he stated.

Strategically located within the Ghantoot region of Abu Dhabi, Naseem AlJurf offers seamless connectivity to key urban and leisure hubs.

Just 45 minutes from both Abu Dhabi and Al Maktoum International Airports and in close proximity to Dubai Marina, Saadiyat Island, Palm Jebel Ali, and Habtoor Golf Course, it positions residents at the heart of the UAE’s most coveted destinations, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).