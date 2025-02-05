IFA Hotels & Resorts, the developer of the Al Tay Hills project in Sharjah, owned by Kuwait Real Estate Company (Aqarat), has announced that it has secured real estate deals worth AED2.1 billion ($571 million) within just one week.

This remarkable achievement is a testament to the effective marketing of the project under the company’s stewardship.

Al Tay Hills project spans over 6 million sq ft of land owned by Aqarat and comprises 1,100 villas and townhouses designed to meet a wide range of customer aspirations.

Offering units from three- to six-bedrooms across three development phases, the project features private pools and modern designs that blend luxury with comfort.

The first phase is scheduled for delivery in Q1 of 2028, thus highlighting the company's commitment to delivering exceptional projects that reinforce its market position.

Khaled Esbaitah, the Chairman of IFA Hotels and Resorts, said: "We are proud to announce the closing of AED2.1 billion in real estate deals at Al Tay Hills within just one week."

"Strategically located near the Sharjah Grand Mosque and along Emirates Road - the primary intersection linking Sharjah and Dubai - Al Tay Hills stands out with the region's longest green river, which spans 2.5 km and serves as both a natural lung and central artery," he noted.

The project also boasts expansive green spaces, playgrounds for all ages, three mosques, and a variety of restaurants, cafes, and retail outlets.

Additionally, residents will enjoy an 11-km network of swimming pools, walking and cycling paths, thus ensuring an exceptional living experience that harmonises modernity with nature.

"This overwhelming demand reflects the rising interest in the project’s residential units and confirms Sharjah’s growing stature as a preferred investment destination, thanks to its attractive environment and promising opportunities," he stated.

Jamal Al Shawish, the Head of Sales and Marketing, said: "These sales results are a clear indicator of the strength of the UAE real estate market and the rapid expansion of Sharjah’s property sector. Our impressive performance at the 'Acres' exhibition further underscores the confidence investors have in our project."

With this outstanding performance, IFA Hotels & Resorts continues to cement its position as one of the region’s leading developers, reaffirming its commitment to delivering premium residential projects that meet investor expectations and offer promising opportunities in the heart of Sharjah, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

