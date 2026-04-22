UAE-based developer H&H, in partnership with Aman Group, has officially broken ground on its masterplanned waterfront destination Aman Dubai, marking the transition from planning into delivery for one of the most anticipated developments within Dubai Peninsula.

Positioned on a prominent beachfront plot, Aman Dubai forms an integral part of the wider Dubai Peninsula masterplan – a carefully curated destination that brings together residential, hospitality and lifestyle components within a cohesive, design-led environment.

Designed by Kerry Hill Architects (KHA) and conceived as a quiet, immersive retreat within the city, Aman Dubai will comprise a hotel (Amna Hotel) and 78 branded residences and a limited collection of waterfront villas, said the Dubai developer.

Located at the tip of Dubai Peninsula, the development is set within nine acres of landscaped gardens and oriented towards a private stretch of white sand beach, offering a rare sense of seclusion along the coastline, while remaining within close proximity to Downtown Dubai and the city’s key destinations.

On its residential project, H&H said the Aman Residences are arranged across two towers, comprising a refined collection of two- to five-bedroom homes, alongside a multi-level penthouse and a limited number of waterfront villas.

Floor-to-ceiling windows offer uninterrupted views across the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s skyline, it stated.

Complementing the residential offering, a series of dedicated amenities have been carefully integrated to support both privacy and functionality, including a private residents’ lobby and lounge, meeting spaces, landscaped gardens, and an outdoor swimming pool alongside wellness and fitness facilities.

The waterfront villas offer a more secluded expression of living, with private pools, open terraces and direct engagement with the surrounding landscape.

According to H&H, the hotel component introduces a considered hospitality experience, with a collection of dining venues, an expansive Aman Spa and wellness, and the private Aman Club.

Together, these elements are designed to operate as a cohesive environment, where architecture, landscape and service are seamlessly integrated to create a calm and highly curated setting, it stated.

Shahab Lutfi, Chairman of H&H, said: "Our vision for Dubai Peninsula has always been to create a destination where every element is thoughtfully integrated, from masterplan to experiences it will offer. It is conceived as a cohesive environment that reimagines waterfront and beachfront living through design integrity and a rigorous approach to materiality and form."

"Aman Dubai builds on this foundation, introducing a wellness-led approach that is embedded within the architecture and landscape, and stands as a defining component of the destination," he stated.

H&H said the construction has now entered its early phase with significant progress achieved across enabling works. Ground soil improvement works by DBB Contracting for both Aman Residences and Aman Hotel are now complete, reflecting steady advancement on site.

Swissboring has been appointed to deliver enabling and piling works that are set to commence in mid Q2 2026, uit stated.

Speaking about the project, Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman Group, said: "Aman Dubai reflects our continued focus on creating exceptional destinations within the world’s most dynamic cities. Located in a prime position along the Jumeirah coastline, the project brings together both an urban and resort experience."

"This project is defined by its generosity of space, its relationship to the landscape, and a quiet, enduring architectural language. Within this, the residences are central, and offer a highly private, fully serviced lifestyle, supported by the scale of the global Aman Club and the brand’s uncompromising approach to service," he noted.

Market response to Aman Dubai has been strong, underscored by the recent record-setting sale of the penthouse and sustained demand since the project launch. This performance reflects continued investor confidence in both the development and the wider Dubai Peninsula masterplan, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

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