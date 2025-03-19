Egypt - Housing and Development Properties (HDP), the real estate arm of the Housing and Development Bank, has signed a construction contract with Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) to carry out the construction work for the residential units of the Square One Exclusive Residences (SQ1) project.

The development promises a premium residential experience in a prime location in El Choueifat, New Cairo.

With a total investment of EGP 1.7bn, HDP is committed to delivering all residential units within 30 months, reflecting the company’s strong financial standing and dedication to meeting client expectations. The move also strengthens its position as one of the leading real estate investment firms in Egypt and the Middle East.

The contract signing was attended by Amgad Hassanein, Vice Chairperson of HDP; Mohamed Tarek, Regional Director of CCC Africa; Hossam Issa, CEO of HDP; and Mahmoud Abdin, CCC Egypt Manager.

Amgad Hassanein expressed his pride in partnering with CCC, a leading global construction company with over 70 years of experience, operating in Egypt for more than 30 years and present in 54 countries worldwide.

He emphasized that this collaboration will ensure a high-quality residential experience with a modern lifestyle in a prime location, while enabling HDP to meet its scheduled delivery timeline for the SQ1 project. HDP consistently collaborates with top-tier contractors to ensure superior residential developments, supported by Housing and Development Bank services, which has been a key player in Egypt’s urban development for over 45 years.

Hassanein also highlighted the role of MAK Architects (Mona Hussein, Karim El Assal, Ahmed Hussein) in designing SQ1. Their expertise brings modern, luxurious architecture to the project, aligning with global urban development trends while incorporating advanced technologies and high-quality construction standards. This approach ensures a future-ready residential community that is both attractive for living and investment.

HDP has achieved remarkable success, launching eight real estate projects within just two years of its establishment. The company is now planning further expansion in East and West Cairo, as part of a strategic vision to introduce new large-scale projects in key locations. These developments aim to deliver premium, sustainable housing solutions while adhering to the highest quality and efficiency standards, positioning HDP as a leading real estate developer in Egypt and the Middle East.

Mohamed Tarek, CCC’s Regional Director for Africa, expressed his pride in collaborating with HDP and being entrusted with the residential phase of SQ1.

He highlighted SQ1’s strategic location, spanning 10 acres in the heart of New Cairo’s El Choueifat district, near Square One Mall.

Tarek reaffirmed CCC’s commitment to completing all construction work on schedule, adhering to global occupational safety standards, and delivering a distinctive living experience aligned with Egypt’s current urban expansion plans to boost investor and buyer confidence.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Hossam Mounir