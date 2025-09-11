Egypt - Housing and Development Properties (HDP), the real estate development arm of Housing and Development Bank, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Archimid Architects to supervise its flagship residential project, Square One Exclusive Residences, located in New Cairo.

The development spans 45,000 square meters and represents an investment of over EGP 2.5bn. Designed with a focus on upscale living, the project features only 15% built-up area, with 85% dedicated to landscaped green spaces, ensuring a balance between luxury and nature. The masterplan is being executed in collaboration with a consortium of leading consultants.

Commenting on the partnership, Hazem El Sharkawy, Chief Development Officer at HDP, stated: “From planning to execution, we have focused on every detail to deliver an exceptional residential experience.”

Asmaa El Gouini, Co-Founder and CEO of Archimid Architects, added: “Partnering with HDP on Square One Exclusive Residences marks a milestone in our mission to provide holistic architectural solutions that integrate design, sustainability, and functionality.”

Strategically located in El Choueifat, New Cairo, the project builds on the success of the already-operational Square One Mall (SQ1). Square One Exclusive Residences offers a fully integrated lifestyle experience, featuring luxury homes, expansive green spaces, and a comprehensive range of amenities, including sports and leisure facilities, smart services, and 24/7 security.

The collaboration underscores HDP’s commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable communities that meet the evolving needs of modern urban living.

