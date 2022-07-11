Globally, the built environment accounts for 40% of total direct and indirect CO2 emissions. A significant majority of the world’s major cities have committed to requiring that all new buildings be net zero by 2030 and all buildings to be net zero by 2050.

But, with approximately 80% of existing building stock set to still be standing in 2050, meeting this net-zero goal is a monumental challenge for the real estate sector, according to JLL, a leading real estate consultancy.

In its recently released '2021 Global Sustainability Report,' JLL provides comprehensive updates on the progress it is making across its own operations globally and in the region, corporate supply chain, and with clients, to rapidly decarbonize cities and ensure real estate evolves and adapts in a sustainable way.

As the first real estate company in the world with a net-zero target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, leading the way on sustainability is fundamental to JLL’s purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world and to its future long-term growth strategy, it stated.

Aligned to supporting regional net-zero targets, JLL said it was committed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 by eliminating carbon emissions across all areas of operations.

To do this, JLL has a transparent plan and set of pathways across all three scopes to measure progress. The firm has also pledged that all JLL-occupied buildings will be carbon neutral by 2030, representing a significant milestone on its sustainability journey, it added.

On the report, Thierry Delvaux, CEO of JLL Middle East, Africa and Turkey, said "Our annual Global Sustainability Report is a testament to our commitment to working with our clients and communities in the region to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 by eliminating carbon emissions across all areas of our operations."

"With the progress we have made so far against the ambitious targets we have set, we believe continued strong collaborative efforts will be vital to ensuring a sustainable built environment for all," he stated.

Key highlights from JLL’s 2021 report include the following.

Climate action

JLL pointed out that its net-zero target aims for the full abatement of 95% of its carbon footprint by 2040. By the end of 2021, JLL had reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 17% from its 2018 baseline year, and the firm is on track to meet its net-zero 2030 target for occupied office space and its vehicle fleet.

Around 65,301 metric tonne CO2e was verted by advising clients on renewable energy projects, a three-fold increase on 2020.

Healthy spaces

As well as the focus on climate change, JLL’s sustainability program recognizes the importance of promoting health and wellbeing among our workforce, through the buildings we manage for our clients and the wider services we provide.

According to JLL, 390 sustainable building certificates were achieved for clients, over 30% more than in 2020. Nearly 45% of JLL offices with a sustainable building certificate1, are on track for 100% by 2030.

Thriving communities

JLL’s sustainability program also puts diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) front and center and is determined to create a culture that fosters DEI in all areas of its business.

Nearly 36% of top two senior management levels are female, stated JLL, adding that it has set a target to achieve 40% by 2025.

The real estate expert had supported 33 women’s business network around the world and launched a global Women Transforming Tech resource group.

Continued to grow Business Resource Groups – nine in the Americas, eight in EMEA, and seven in Asia Pacific (along with 11 country and regional DEI groups) – help drive the business by providing professional development, training and networking opportunities for employees with shared backgrounds, experiences, aspirations and goals, it added.

