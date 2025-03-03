UAE – Ajman’s leading private property developer GJ Properties has invested AED 4 billion for it planned projects scheduled across 2025 and 2026, according to a press release.

The company sold 800 units in the last month alone and plans to launch around 10 new projects in 2025, offering approximately 4,500 units that cater to diverse lifestyle needs across the UAE.

Ali Jaber, CEO of GJ Properties, commented: "Our upcoming projects in Ajman and Dubai, reflect our commitment to providing world-class living spaces that resonate with our values of integrity, innovation, and excellence.”

The Biltmore Residences Sufouh project in Dubai is set to be completed in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025. The development scheme is already 65% sold, and over 61% of the construction is now complete.

Source: Mubasher

