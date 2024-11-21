Dubai contractor Drake & Scull (DSI) has appointed a new CEO to drive the company’s attempts to return to growth following its return to stock market trading in May.

Muin Al Saleh, who most recently served as a general manager at Riyadh-based Al Majal Al Arabic Group and was previously CEO of DSI from 2017-2019, will focus on revitalising operations, focusing on operational efficiency, controlling costs, delivering current projects and winning new projects.

Drake & Scull returned to trading on the Dubai Financial Market earlier this year after a five-year hiatus due to debt restructuring.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com