Egypt - Arkan Contracting - one of the UAE’s leading general contracting, real estate development, and infrastructure companies — has announced an ambitious expansion plan to enter Egypt’s real estate market as part of its wider regional growth strategy.

The company aims to strengthen its presence in promising markets across the region and plans to inject over EGP 10bn in the first phase of its Egypt expansion.

Arkan revealed the establishment of a new entity with an innovative investment model, named SLCITI, which will serve as the nucleus of its regional expansion into Egypt. The launch of SLCITI is intended to support in-depth market research and explore promising opportunities in real estate development, in collaboration with key players in the property, infrastructure, and smart urban technology sectors. This approach aligns with Egypt’s vision for comprehensive urban development and reflects Arkan’s regional expertise in executing strategic projects with long-term developmental and economic impact.

The company noted that this step is consistent with its ambitious vision to expand its investment portfolio in one of the region’s fastest-growing real estate markets — supported by a favourable investment climate and strong government focus on sustainable urban development and an investor-friendly business environment.

Arkan confirmed that in the coming weeks it will launch a series of high-level dialogue initiatives with real estate decision-makers and accredited research centres to analyse market trends more accurately.

The company plans to integrate advanced digital technologies into SLCITI’s operations, utilising big data analytics and artificial intelligence to monitor real-time trends in the Egyptian real estate market. These tools will enable the SLCITI team to collect and assess client and investor feedback, providing regular reports to support data-driven investment decisions.

Arkan’s strategy includes developing a diverse range of residential, commercial, and administrative projects, with a focus on high-quality design and modern standards.

Managing Director of Arkan, Sheikh Muslim Al-Amri, said the company’s investments in Egypt represent a long-term commitment aimed at developing high-value real estate assets that meet global standards of quality and innovation. He added that Arkan seeks to transfer its expertise in asset management and property development to the Egyptian market, ensuring strong returns for investors and clients.

Al-Amri further noted that Arkan will immediately begin exploring strategic locations and new cities, with a focus on mixed-use developments that combine luxury residential units with modern commercial and administrative facilities.

