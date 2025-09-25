Emaar, the name behind some of the world’s most iconic destinations, is preparing to unveil its most exclusive residential address to date: Dubai Mansions, a new ultra-luxury community designed for an elite global clientele.

Adjacent to Dubai Hills Estate, this limited collection of ultra-luxury mansions, each available in 10,000, 15,000, or 20,000 sq ft, is designed to embody space, elegance, and prestige. With architecture and design inspired by timeless sophistication and international luxury benchmarks, this private enclave is set to elevate Dubai’s position as a magnet for ultra-high-net-worth individuals seeking privacy, prestige, and perfection, all in one address, the developer said.

Positioned in one of Dubai’s most desirable corridors, Dubai Mansions promises an unprecedented lifestyle offering, tailored for those who appreciate the artistry of living well. This will be a new icon of living, built from the ground up for exclusivity, it said.

“There’s a kind of luxury that isn’t loud,” says Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar. “It doesn’t need validation or volume. It comes from authenticity, from knowing that what you’re creating is for people who understand value beyond price. That’s what this community represents.”

Dubai Mansions is envisioned as a masterpiece in scale, craftsmanship, and experience. From expansive plots and majestic façades to world-class interiors and immersive landscaping, every residence will reflect Emaar’s commitment to creating spaces that blend legacy with innovation, said a statement.

Set within reach of Dubai Hills Estate’s rich lifestyle ecosystem, including championship golf, healthcare, education, and retail destinations like Dubai Hills Mall, the project enjoys proximity to all the city’s essentials while offering the seclusion of a private sanctuary.

"More than a residence, this will be a new global address: a destination that channels the quality and emotional appeal of the world’s most iconic luxury brands, with attention to detail reminiscent of haute couture, but translated into architecture, light, space, and proportion," said Emaar.

Full details of the project are yet to be revealed.