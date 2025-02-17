Egypt - Elsewedy Electric is expected to start supplying building materials to the Ras El-Hikma project on Egypt’s North Coast within two months, the company’s Chairman Ahmed Elsewedy told Al Arabiya Business.

His remarks follow the company’s memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Modon last October to develop, operate, and maintain industrial zones within the Ras El-Hikma project.

The Emirati company is set to offer land plots to investors and real estate developers within the next three months to benefit from key investment opportunities offered by the project, the chairman said.

He added that Elsewedy Electric already owns export offices in India and Brazil, as part of 17 global offices, through which it exports medium and high-voltage cables.

It also seeks to establish factories across these markets to provide integrated solutions in the energy and infrastructure sectors,he said.

Moreover, he highlighted that the company aims to boost its presence in the Gulf region, particularly Saudi Arabia, and Europe, as part of its expansion plan.

