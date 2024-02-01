Cairo - The board members of El Ebour Real Estate Investment approved, on 30 January 2024, establishing a new subsidiary in the UAE.

The EGX-listed firm highlighted that it has been taking the required procedures implemented in the UAE, according to a bourse disclosure.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, El Ebour Real Estate recorded net profits after tax valued at EGP 6.80 million, an annual hike from EGP 4.04 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.39 in 9M-23, compared to EGP 0.23 in 9M-22.

Total revenues increased year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 114.55 million from EGP 62.95 million.

