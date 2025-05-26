Palm Hills Development has signed an agreement with Wave Seven Investment RSC Ltd. to develop a 1.87 million-square-meter land plot in Abu Dhabi, adjacent to Saadiyat Island, as per a press release.

The project will be carried out by PHD North Jubail Property Development Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Palm Hills.

The site is located near major landmarks, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, and Reem Island.

This marks Palm Hills’ first development outside Egypt.

