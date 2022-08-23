Marseilia Almasreia Alkhalegeya for Holding Investment (MAAL) reported a 55.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net loss attributable to the holding company for the first half (H1) of 2022, according to the consolidated financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 22nd.

The group suffered a consolidated net loss attributable to the holding company of EGP 16.57 million in H1 2022, compared to a loss of EGP 10.66 million in the year-ago period.

Net operating revenues plunged to EGP 92.83 million in H1 2022 from EGP 177.10 million in H1 2021.

Marseilia is an Egypt-based company engaged in real estate property investment, development, and management.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).