Egypt’s ambassador to Canada , Ahmed Abou Zeid, , opened the first Egyptian real estate exhibition in Canada, “Taiba scape”, held in Mississauga, Ontario, on 27-29 May, organized by the foundation of the Egyptian community in Ontario, under the auspices of the Ministry of Immigration and Egyptian affairs abroad.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie and a number of members of the Canadian Parliament and the Ontario Provincial Parliament, in addition to real estate developers participating in the exhibition from Egypt.

In this context, the Egyptian ambassador spoke at the seminar organized on the sidelines of the exhibition entitled “Egyptian real estate market: promising opportunities for the Egyptian community in Canada”, in which he expressed his aspiration that this exhibition represents the beginning of a successful experience that can be reproduced in the various Canadian provinces where there is a large Egyptian community, and to extend to different economic sectors in which the Egyptian community can invest.

Ambassador Abou Zeid also stressed the great role played by the Egyptian communities abroad in the economic and development efforts in Egypt, through remittances, which made Egypt ranked fifth among the highest recipients of remittances during the past year.

This reflects the confidence of the Egyptian citizen abroad in his country’s economy and his desire to invest in it and support it.

The Egyptian ambassador was keen to tour the various pavilions of the exhibition and see the various projects established in the new administrative capital and other areas in various parts of Egypt.

During this time, he spoke with a large number of members of the community attending the exhibition about the most important economic efforts made by the Egyptian state during the past years in order to improve economic indicators and put the Egyptian economy on the right track.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).