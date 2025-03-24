Egypt - Valero Developments has announced a strategic partnership with Sabbour Consulting and Distance Studio Consultants (DSC) to oversee the design and quality supervision of its latest project, CITALIA, located in New Obour City. The project is set to achieve targeted sales of EGP 3.2bn.

Ahmed Abdel Salam, CEO of Valero Developments, shared that CITALIA aims to become a landmark in New Obour City by meeting customer aspirations and adhering to the latest global standards. He added, “Partnering with two of the leading engineering consulting firms strengthens our strategy to develop a project that upholds the highest standards of quality and advanced architectural design. Sabbour Consulting will supervise the project, while DSC will handle the overall design.”

CITALIA will span 13 feddans and include a mix of residential units alongside a commercial section, designed to serve both the project’s residents and the broader New Obour City community.

Mohamed Maarouf, Chief Business Development and Excellence Officer at Sabbour Consulting, noted that this marks the company’s first project in New Obour City. He highlighted the prime location and ambitious vision for CITALIA, emphasizing that this partnership was driven by the project’s potential to become an exceptional and model development. Sabbour Consulting will oversee the project’s execution, ensuring high-quality standards are maintained throughout.

Meanwhile, Ahmed Rashad, Founder and Board Member of DSC, described this partnership as a significant step toward delivering innovative and distinctive designs that align with the latest sustainability and technology trends in real estate development. DSC will be responsible for the project’s master design, leveraging its strategic location to create an architectural concept that prioritizes quality and modern functionality, tailored to meet local market demands.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Daily News Egypt