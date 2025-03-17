Egypt - Safwa Urban Development (SUD) has announced an ambitious plan for 2025, aiming to invest EGP 5bn in construction, a significant increase from the EGP 4bn spent last year.

This expansion reflects the company’s commitment to accelerating development across all its projects, according to Mohamed Shalaby, CEO and Managing Director.

He also noted that SUD successfully sold 100,000 sqm of real estate in 2024 and has set a sales target of EGP 7bn for 2025, supported by the launch of new projects. With a total land portfolio of 2 million sqm, the company continues to finance its projects through self-funding.

Medhat Shalaby, Chairperson of SUD, highlighted that the company has successfully delivered 1,500 residential units and aims to double that div to 3,000 units this year. He emphasized SUD’s pioneering role in the New Administrative Capital, having secured prime locations early on. The company has invested EGP 18bn across five major projects in the capital, including Capital Heights 1, a 50-feddan residential compound with 2,000 units located on the central axis and overlooking the Nativity of Christ Cathedral. Capital Heights 2, spanning 57 feddans, includes 2,450 residential units, among them palatial residences reaching 1,095 sqm. Additionally, Capital Hub 1 is a 30,000 sqm commercial center situated in one of the capital’s busiest areas, while Hub 2 extends over 35,000 sqm in a prime location with a basement, ground floor, and two additional floors. The Financial Hub, another key project, is strategically positioned in the heart of the Financial and Banking Districts.

Beyond its developments in the New Administrative Capital, SUD is expanding its footprint in New Cairo. Youssef Shalaby, a board member, noted that the company has successfully developed and delivered 7,000 residential units since its inception, consistently meeting client expectations and reinforcing trust in the brand. Among its most significant recent projects is SUD Pixel, a mixed-use commercial and administrative development in the heart of Fifth Settlement. Covering more than 3,000 sqm, the project features two basement levels, a ground floor, a first-floor commercial space, and five administrative floors with flexible unit sizes tailored to diverse business needs.

Ali Shalaby, another board member, added that SUD Integrated Group operates five subsidiaries across various sectors, strengthening the company’s position in the market. With its substantial investment plans and growing portfolio, SUD is positioning itself as a leader in Egypt’s real estate sector, committed to delivering high-quality developments that drive economic growth.

