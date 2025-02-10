Slvr Communities has officially entered Egypt’s real estate market, announcing an ambitious EGP 30bn investment strategy over the next five years.

Ahmed El-Sweisy, Chairperson of Slvr Communities, emphasized Egypt’s rapid urban development, which has created strong investment opportunities and fostered the emergence of key real estate players. He highlighted the company’s extensive land bank, reinforcing its position as a major market contender.

Currently, Slvr Communities owns three land plots across New Cairo and is set to launch three projects in 2025. These include a residential development in the Sixth Settlement, a 3,200-sqm mixed-use project in the South Academy area, and the newly launched RVR project.

“We chose East Cairo for our first three projects due to its strong investment potential, the government’s commitment to infrastructure, and high occupancy rates, making it an attractive destination for both customers and investors,” said El-Sweisy.

He also revealed that the company is negotiating land acquisitions in Sheikh Zayed City and a coastal area, aiming to diversify its portfolio and meet market demand for unique, high-quality developments.

Mohamed Sabea, Chief Commercial Officer of Slvr Communities, detailed the RVR project, located in the Fifth Settlement of New Cairo, overlooking Gamal Abdel Nasser Axis. Spanning 2,000 sqm, RVR is a commercial and medical development featuring a ground floor and four additional floors.

Excavation and leveling work began in January, with project delivery slated for 2028. Slvr Communities has partnered with leading industry players, including Hafez Consultants (led by Mohamed Hafez) as the engineering consultant, EHFS for medical unit management, and GATEWAY as the business development consultant.

With the launch of RVR, the company aims to achieve EGP 6bn in sales during 2025, alongside the rollout of two additional projects within the year.

