Egypt - Q Developments held its 2025 annual event to highlight recent achievements, investment strategies, sales performance, and expansion plans for the coming year.

Ahmed Thabet, CEO of Q Developments, stated that they hold a 260-feddan land portfolio across the North Coast and New Zayed, with total investments reaching EGP 22bn to date. The company plans to inject an additional EGP 12bn, bringing total investments to EGP 34bn by 2025. He further announced that Q Developments is actively expanding into Gulf markets, with upcoming projects and partnerships to be unveiled soon.

Thabet also revealed that within just a year, the company has launched multiple projects and established key international partnerships. The company introduced its first project, Q North, in Sidi Abdelrahman in July 2023, followed by the groundbreaking of Q San Stefano in Alexandria’s prime district in December 2023.

In March 2024, Q Developments secured major global partnerships, signing an agreement with Crystal Lagoons to develop waterfront features at Q North and partnering with Accor Hotels to manage the project’s hotel under the Novotel brand—marking Novotel’s debut on Egypt’s North Coast. Expanding further, Q Developments announced its first project in New Zayed, Q Hills, during a press conference in November 2024. The company also achieved a significant milestone in December 2024, delivering Q San Stefano ahead of schedule.

As of January 2025, construction at Q North remains ahead of schedule, with over 3,000 working hours completed. The company has already finished 45% of the first phase’s concrete structure, 40% of foundation waterproofing, 35% of masonry work, and 25% of plastering. This rapid progress positions Q Developments to deliver fully furnished and finished units to customers ahead of schedule.

Board member Sherif Helew described Q Developments as the youngest of his ventures, designed to cater to a market segment that represents 40% of Egypt’s purchasing power.

