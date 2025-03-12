Egypt - Mountain View for Development and Real Estate Investment has set an ambitious target of EGP 150bn in sales for 2025 while planning EGP 50bn in investments, including EGP 18bn allocated to construction. The announcement follows a year of exceptional achievements, securing Mountain View’s position among Egypt’s top three real estate developers for the fourth consecutive year.

Amr Soliman, Founder and Executive Chairperson, emphasized the company’s commitment to expansion, stating, “This year, we have set an ambitious sales target of EGP 150bn, alongside our ongoing expansion strategy, which began last year with our entry into the Saudi market, bringing our expertise and vision to new territories.”

Wael Ezz, Co-CEO, highlighted Mountain View’s focus on timely project completion, noting that the EGP 18bn construction budget will support previously announced projects and phases. “We are collaborating with over 100 major contracting and supply companies to ensure timely delivery, in line with our commitments to clients,” he added.

Meanwhile, Co-CEO Wael Lotfy outlined Mountain View’s broader EGP 50bn investment strategy, which includes expanding its land portfolio. “We have already secured over 6,000 feddans and will continue to grow in line with our annual expansion strategy,” Lotfy said. He also emphasized the company’s focus on enhancing community living, ensuring residents benefit from top-tier commercial and community services that cater to their everyday needs.

Mountain View’s strategic growth and investment plans reaffirm its leadership in Egypt’s real estate market, positioning the company for continued success and regional expansion in the coming years.

