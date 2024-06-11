Egypt - Mountain View Development has unveiled Plage, its newest venture on the North Coast, marked by an impressive EGP 90bn investment. Spanning 900 acres, Plage introduces diverse experiences, starting with The Wave Plage and The Greek Plage.

Situated in the idyllic Sidi Abdel Rahman area at kilometre 120 on the Alexandria-Marsa Matrouh Road, Plage is conveniently located just two and a half hours from Cairo. It is nestled near key landmarks and vital infrastructure, including major roads and the North Coast’s vibrant entertainment and commercial hubs.

Amr Soliman, Founder and Executive Chairman of Mountain View, remarked, “The introduction of Plage signifies a strategic milestone in Mountain View’s growth, building on our notable achievements along the North Coast.”

“Our substantial EGP 90bn investment in Plage reaffirms our dedication to pioneering innovation and excellence,” said Wael Ezz, Co-CEO of Mountain View. “We anticipate robust sales, propelled by the project’s unique and innovative features, such as the Greek-inspired experiences that enhance our North Coast offerings.”

The Wave Plage, an exclusive enclave inspired by Greek aesthetics, provides a variety of water activities, including a specialised surfing zone.

As the third instalment in Mountain View’s North Coast series, Plage follows the triumphs of Mountain View Ras El Hekma and LVLS Ras El Hekma. To emulate their trailblazing presence in Sidi Abdel Rahman, Plage aims to broaden its footprint on the North Coast, in line with the Egyptian government’s initiative to develop second home projects that attract residents throughout the year.

