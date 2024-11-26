Egypt - MODAD Real Estate has signed a cooperation protocol with three prominent companies in the real estate sector to execute the Sector Project, as per an emailed press release.

The signing is part of MODAD's commitment to delivering high-quality projects ahead of schedule.

The agreement was signed with Leading Blocks, the general contractor for Sector 1, Sector 2, and Sector 3, with over 30 years of expertise in engineering solutions and construction services across Egypt and the Middle East.

The protocol also includes Engineering Consultants Group (ECG), the project management office, bringing over 50 years of experience in architecture, civil engineering, electromechanical systems, and project management.

Engineering Consulting Bureau (ECB) was also involved in the signing as the project supervision consultant, known for its strong track record since its establishment in 1997.

This collaboration aims to enhance work efficiency and accelerate project delivery, in line with MODAD’s customer-focused vision to develop projects that exceed expectations.

The Sector Project is a significant investment in the government district of the New Administrative Capital, supporting Egypt's economic growth and urban development goals.

Strategically located in the financial and administrative hub, it offers proximity to key landmarks, such as the presidential palace, the embassy district, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), major highways, and the high-speed rail line.

