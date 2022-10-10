Misr Italia Properties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with RiseUp to set up the first Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hub in East Cairo, according to an emailed press release on October 5th.

The hub will span an area of 2,500 square meters (sqm) in Cairo Business Park.

The MoU comes in line with the company’s vision in positioning its flagship administrative project of Cairo Business Park as the center of creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship in East Cairo.

The new hub will enable entrepreneurs, innovators, and small businesses to connect by offering them co-working spaces, small offices, and meeting facilities.

Moreover, the hub will host workshops and capacity-building sessions, as well as provide mentorship to empower businesses.

Being built on an area of 78,000 sqm with EGP 6 billion in investments, Cairo Business Park is Misr Italia’s main administrative project, featuring integrated administrative complexes, along with small- and medium-sized offices.

The construction work of the project is complete by 95%, and is expected to begin operation in March 2023.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).