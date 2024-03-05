Madinet Masr is getting ready to deliver 2,000 residential unit in 2024, doubling the number of deliveries from last year, the company’s CEO Abdallah Sallam told Asharq Business.

The real estate developer seeks to achieve a 20% growth in business this year, in addition to awarding contracts to the contracting firms implementing its projects with a total value exceeding last year’s EGP 7 billion, Sallam highlighted.

Moreover, he excludes the possibility of a significant adjustment of the real estate prices in Egypt due to the high demand amid the current devaluation of the Egyptian pound in the parallel market.

