Egypt - Lozan Urban Developments (LUD) has officially signed a partnership agreement with Al-Amal Engineering & General Contracting Company, headed by Haitham Farhat, to begin the construction of the highly anticipated Apex Business Complex in the New Administrative Capital.

This follows the successful completion of preliminary shoring works and the acquisition of necessary excavation permits.

The partnership underscores LUD’s commitment to adhering to the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD)’s timelines, with the project’s completion set for December 2027.

Adel Abdel Moneim, Chairperson of LUD, emphasized that successful real estate ventures rely on partnerships with trusted, experienced contractors. “The foundation of any successful, fully integrated project lies in working with entities that have proven execution capabilities,” he said.

Haitham Farhat, Chairperson of Al-Amal, shared his commitment to delivering a project that sets new benchmarks in engineering excellence and project efficiency. “At Al-Amal, we are committed to adhering to the highest standards of execution while meeting the project’s timeline, ensuring the Apex Business Complex becomes a model for future developments in the New Capital,” he stated.

The Apex Business Complex will be situated in the heart of the Downtown area of the New Administrative Capital. The complex features an iconic architectural design, comprising two interconnected towers with expansive open spaces and sleek glass façades. The design reflects the futuristic and progressive nature of the New Capital.

This mixed-use development combines commercial, administrative, and medical facilities within one location, reinforcing the state’s vision of creating a fully integrated city. The Apex Business Complex will not only serve as a modern hub for businesses but also become an essential destination for entrepreneurs and investors looking for a high-quality investment space.

The development spans a land area of approximately 2,600 square meters, with a significant portion allocated to a spacious central plaza. The project will feature 13 floors of office and commercial space, a ground floor, and three basement levels dedicated to parking.

LUD’s management emphasized that Al-Amal Engineering & General Contracting Company was selected for its strong track record of delivering high-quality construction work on time and within the specified guidelines. The partnership aims to ensure that Apex Business Complex meets the ACUD’s high standards for urban development.

This collaboration aligns with LUD’s strategy to create timely, high-quality developments, positioning the Apex Business Complex as a prominent landmark in the New Capital, and as one of its premier mixed-use developments.

