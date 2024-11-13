Heliopolis Housing and Development (HELI) logged net profit after tax of EGP 1.745 billion in the first nine months of 2024, compared to net profits of EGP 8.078 million in the year-ago period, an increase of 21.512% year on year (YoY), according to the company’s financial statement on November 13th.

The company’s operating revenues grew to EGP 896.150 million in the nine-month period ended September 30th, compared to EGP 399.978 million in the same period of last year.

Heliopolis Housing is a leading Egypt-based real estate development company that operates in land reclamation and subdivision, residential real estate development and management, property purchase and sale, as well as project planning and supervising.

