Egypt - EONS Developments has announced the launch of its latest mixed-use development, LifeWise, located in North Rehab in East Cairo. The project marks a significant step in the company’s expansion strategy, with total investments estimated at EGP 10bn.

Sherif Taha, CEO of EONS Developments, stated that 50% of the project’s land is allocated for residential, social, and sports uses, while the remaining 50% will be dedicated to commercial and administrative functions. He emphasized that LifeWise has been designed with flexibility and integration in mind, offering a variety of unit sizes tailored to meet diverse customer needs — not only for residents but also for the broader New Cairo community.

Spread across 14 feddans, the development will feature four floors and a basement garage, centered on a vibrant hub known as the LifeWise District, which is expected to host both local and international brands, boosting the overall value of the project.

Taha noted that the residential units are slated for delivery within three and a half years, while the commercial segment is expected to be completed within four years.

He added that comprehensive market studies informed the project’s payment structures, which are designed to align with buyers’ income levels. Plans start with a 10% down payment, with installment periods extending up to eight years for mixed-use units, and up to ten years under special offers launched during Cityscape.

Taha also pointed out a growing market trend toward smaller, more flexible unit sizes, especially in administrative spaces, which he identified as a key factor for the success of modern mixed-use developments.

Commenting on the broader market, Taha affirmed that Egypt’s real estate sector continues to benefit from real demand, driven by strong population growth. He also highlighted increasing foreign interest, with international companies entering the market and global developers actively promoting their products within Egypt.

He concluded by noting a shift in industry norms: while payment plans for mixed-use developments previously capped at six years, the standard has now extended to eight years, reflecting changing market dynamics and buyer expectations.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

