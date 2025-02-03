Egyptian real estate developer Attal Properties delivered 500 residential units across its various projects in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, in line with agreed-upon timelines with clients.

The company commenced handovers for the first phase of its Park Lane project in the New Administrative Capital, completing the delivery of 500 units within Q4. Park Lane comprises a total of 1,100 residential units, ranging in size from 90 to 355 sqm.

Ahmed Attal, Chairperson of Attal Group, stated: “Spanning 28 feddans, Park Lane consists of four phases, each comprising 15 buildings featuring residential, commercial, administrative, and hotel units. Designed by renowned architect Raef Fahmy, the project embodies modern innovation. The hotel section was conceptualized by leading designer Hany Saad.”

Expansion and Growth Strategy

In parallel, Attal announced that its latest development, Project 101, undertaken in collaboration with Arab Contractors, has achieved EGP 4.8bn in sales since its launch in June. The project is located in plot No. 1 of the first phase of Mostakbal City, New Cairo, and spans approximately 424,000 sqm.

Project 101 offers a diverse range of residential units, including maisonettes, twin houses, townhouses, villas, and apartment buildings, with unit sizes varying between 120 and 500 sqm. Notably, only 11% of the project’s area is allocated for residential buildings, while 70% is dedicated to green spaces, water features, and integrated amenities, creating a unique living environment.

Attal Properties has partnered with leading firms to ensure the highest quality standards in project execution. Inversion is managing and developing the project, while internationally acclaimed architect Xavier Villalta and YBA Engineering Consultants are contributing to its architectural and engineering design.

Portfolio and Future Investments

Beyond Park Lane and Project 101, Attal Properties owns and develops several major projects:

West Leaves : A high-end residential, commercial, and administrative development spanning 38 feddans in western Cairo. Designed by Raef Fahmy, the project represents a total investment of EGP 14bn.

: A high-end residential, commercial, and administrative development spanning 38 feddans in western Cairo. Designed by Raef Fahmy, the project represents a total investment of EGP 14bn. Bay Side: Located in Ras Sudr, this premium coastal development covers 7 feddans and includes 170 hotel units and a 40-room hotel. The project’s finishing works are handled by Spatium, with interior designs by Hany Saad Innovations and planning by Yasser Al Beltagy Architects.

In 2024, Attal Properties invested approximately EGP 7bn in construction to ensure the timely handover of units. Looking ahead, the company plans to increase its investments to EGP 12bn in 2025. It reported total sales of EGP 8bn across all projects in 2024 and has set an ambitious sales target of EGP 11bn for 2025.

With a commitment to delivering high-quality projects and expanding its footprint in Egypt’s real estate market, Attal Properties continues to solidify its position as a leading developer in the industry.

