Egypt - Al Marasem Development has announced its latest masterpiece, Mar Ville, a truly integrated project nestled in the pristine new Sheikh Zayed City. The project spans 111 feddan and boasts investments worth EGP 24bn. It is designed by the renowned “Architecture Studio”, an international French office with over four decades of expertise in Europe and the Middle East. The project’s overarching goal is to create an unparalleled and holistic sanctuary of vast green landscapes, exceptional services and amenities tailored to cater to the discerning tastes and aspirations of Al Marasem Development’s esteemed clients.

The launch of Mar Ville aligns with the company’s vision and strategic approach to urban development, placing its customers at the forefront of its priorities. Moreover, Al Marasem Development is dedicated to constructing exceptional urban communities that offer a life of opulence and seclusion, while simultaneously ensuring the utmost return on investment for its valued clients. Notably, this project stands out as a comprehensive and diverse development that epitomizes luxury, much like all other ventures undertaken by Al Marasem Development.

Furthermore, Mar Ville enjoys a prime location in the heart of the new Zayed, with easy access to major roads, including the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road and the Dabaa Road. It is only minutes away from the renowned 26th of July Corridor, the bustling commercial and service areas of Sheikh Zayed City, the Dahshur Link, as well as prominent landmarks such as the Grand Egyptian Museum and the Sphinx Airport. Additionally, Mar Ville offers groundbreaking architectural designs, as well as a complete and refined residential experience with entertainment services tailored to meet the highest levels of satisfaction and aspiration.

The Mar Ville project showcases modern and diverse residential units, managed by esteemed international professionals. Within this development, there are exclusive Clubhouses, a fully integrated services area boasting a luxurious 4-star hotel, upscale restaurants, cafes, and a selection of international shops. In addition, the project features administrative offices, and an entertainment area.

To enhance the visual appeal of Mar Ville, Al Marasem Development has dedicated 80% of the project’s total area to lush green spaces, allocating 1,800 meters to serene bodies of water, and breathtaking views, providing an exquisite backdrop for the majority of the units. Subsequently, Al Marasem Development has successfully reduced the project’s building footprint by an impressive 20%.

The sizes of residential units in Mar Ville range from 110 to 310 sqm for apartments, and 200 sqm for villas. The first phase of the project is scheduled to be completed within 3.5 years, as Al Marasem Development prioritizes delivery dates for customers as a key aspect of their strategy and approach in all their projects.

Al Marasem Development is operating based on a comprehensive expansion plan, which includes various key aspects, with the most significant being the construction of unique architectural and investment projects. The aim is to enhance the company’s strength and performance in the Egyptian market, which is a natural progression for its success. Additionally, the company is strategically and systematically expanding to achieve its goals of making a significant impact on all its current and upcoming projects. It is also worth mentioning that this expansion plan will soon include the announcement of new projects.

