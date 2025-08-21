Eden Realty, a leading luxury real estate brokerage in the UAE, has set a new benchmark in Dubai’s ultra-prime property market with the record-breaking sale of a single-plot villa in Emirates Hills which has sold for AED260 million ($71 million).

Spanning approximately 50,000 sq ft, the property was never publicly listed and could only be viewed by buyers who passed a stringent pre-qualification process - reflecting the high level of privacy that defines transactions at this tier and location.

This marks the highest value ever achieved for a single-plot villa in the prestigious community.

Emirates Hills, often referred to as the Beverly Hills of Dubai, remains one of the most exclusive residential enclaves in the UAE, attracting royalty, celebrities, and global business leaders, said a statement from the UAE brokerage.

The record million sale underscores the resilience and strength of Dubai’s luxury real estate market, particularly in the high-net-worth segment, it stated.

The landmark transaction was led by Fabricio Saltini, Managing Partner at Eden Realty, who represented the seller, with Michael Charalambous, Associate Director at Dubai Sotheby’s International Realty representing the buyer.

"Representing this property was a privilege, not only because of its exceptional scale and location, but because of the trust placed in us to manage a process of such discretion," remarked Saltini.

"Located on Emirates Hills’ most prestigious stretch, known as the ‘Golden Mile,’ the 50,000 sq ft, 7 bed property enjoys sweeping views over the lakes and the distinguished Address Montgomerie golf course. This sale reinforces our belief that the right network, deep market expertise, and an unrelenting commitment to confidentiality are what deliver results at this level.”

This milestone further cements Eden Realty’s position at the pinnacle of Emirates Hills’ luxury market, as the firm and its partners have now sold three of the four most expensive properties ever transacted in the community at the values of AED260 million, AED210 million and AED209 million, he added.

Barney Crompton, Partner and Co-Founder, said: "The fact that Eden Realty has been involved in three of the four highest-value transactions in Emirates Hills speaks volumes about the strength and resilience of Dubai’s ultra-luxury property market."

"Global demand for rare assets in the city remains unmatched, and Emirates Hills continues to cement its position as the crown jewel for high-net-worth investors," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

